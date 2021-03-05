Menu

Watch
NewsGood News

Actions

Seals spotted sunbathing at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Freeman, Environmental Studies Program Coordinator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools
Seals sunbathing in Virginia Beach
Seals sunbathing in Virginia Beach
Seals sunbathing in Virginia Beach
Seals sunbathing in Virginia Beach
Seals sunbathing in Virginia Beach
Seals sunbathing in Virginia Beach
Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:25:40-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It may not be spring quite yet, but some are taking advantage of the nice weather!

Seals were spotted sunbathing at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation told News 3 high school students in the Environmental Studies Program who were returning to in-person learning got to see the seals while on the campus of CBF's Brock Environmental Center.

The spokesperson said seeing the seals gave the students a great learning and discussion opportunity in the brand-new program, which is based at the Brock Center.

Related: Virginia father & son adventure duo catch 'monster' 1K pound Bluefin tuna off OBX coast

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education