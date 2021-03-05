Seals spotted sunbathing at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It may not be spring quite yet, but some are taking advantage of the nice weather!

Seals were spotted sunbathing at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation told News 3 high school students in the Environmental Studies Program who were returning to in-person learning got to see the seals while on the campus of CBF's Brock Environmental Center.

The spokesperson said seeing the seals gave the students a great learning and discussion opportunity in the brand-new program, which is based at the Brock Center.

Related: Virginia father & son adventure duo catch 'monster' 1K pound Bluefin tuna off OBX coast