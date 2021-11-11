Meteor captured on Moyock resident's Ring doorbell camera around same time of SpaceX rocket launch

Video courtesy of Inda

MOYOCK, N.C. - A meteor was captured on video in Moyock Wednesday night, right around the time of the successful launch of the SpaceX rocket.

A viewer sent video from their neighbor's Ring doorbell, which captured a bright, green light flashing across the sky around 9:11 p.m.

We know what you're thinking: Was it another fireball? In September, NASA Meteor Watch reported a massive fireball falling from the sky in North Carolina.

This time, the group said it was the rocket crew heading to the International Space Station.

However, our News 3 First Warning Weather team said there was also a meteor around the same time of the rocket launch.

The meteor is what's likely captured in the video from Moyock since the camera position was likely a little too low to see the rocket. Many photos and videos circulating around social media show both at the same time.

According to the Associated Press, SpaceX sent four astronauts to the ISS. The Falcon rocket blasted from Florida's Kennedy Space Center around 9 p.m. and arrived in orbit less than 15 minutes later. It's expected to reach the space station within 24 hours.

The crew included three men and one woman.