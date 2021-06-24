Three things to do this weekend: June 24

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - First on our list of 3 Things to Do this weekend: Dunder Mifflin comes to Hampton Roads... it's "The Office" night at Harbor Park! Friday night, actor Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit TV show, will be at Friday's Norfolk Tides Game. There are special VIP and meet and greet options still available.

The Knotts Island Peach Festival is this weekend. There's live music, rides, and of course, delicious peach recipes. It runs Friday through Sunday. Kids 12 and under get in free. The event runs Friday through Sunday.

The first ever Suffolk Pride festival is this Sunday. It's at Bennett's Creek Park and it's free. Event organizers promise food, live music, and a parade. They'll also be taking donations for the Suffolk LGBT Center of Hampton Roads.