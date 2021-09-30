Yarn street art goes up at ODU to 'ignite colorful conversations'

NORFOLK, Va. - Something cool is happening on the Old Dominion University on Thursday!

The university said students will be “yarnbombing” the Brock Commons area near Monarch Way. What is Yarnbombing? It is a type of street art that uses colorful knitting or crochet to decorate public places, ODU said.

The yarnbombing will happen from 9 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. and then 4:20 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Students enrolled in ODU’s Fiber Arts and Arts for Social Justice sources will collaborate through “craftivism,” installing the contemporary fiber crafts in the Brock Commons area of Monarch Way in hopes they’ll force passersby to pause and ignite colorful conversations. In addition, a community art-making activity will be hosted during the Market on Monarch on Saturday, Oct. 2.

ODU said the courses are part of ODU’s inaugural Themester, a “themed” semester inviting the campus to take part in an interdisciplinary discourse on arts and social justice.