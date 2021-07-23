Ynot Wednesday Outdoor Concert Series returns to Virginia Beach after hiatus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Ynot Wednesdays are back!

After COVID-19 restrictions put it on a hiatus, the beloved Ynot Wednesday Outdoor Concert Series has returned to the Sandler Center Plaza in Town Center of Virginia Beach. The first of the series kicked off Wednesday, July 21 and featured the classic vocal jazz entertainment of Good Shot Judy.

In partnership with the Mayor's Commission on Offshore Wind & Clean Energy and in celebration of the sustainability commitments made by the City of Virginia Beach, this season's inaugural event has been renamed Ynot "WINDSday."

In addition to YNOT Italian creations, soft drinks and delightful adult beverages for purchase (alcohol purchases only for those 21+ with proper I.D.), visitors will also enjoy a pop-up Eco-Market featuring eco-friendly businesses, including Eco Maniac, Yoo Clean, Earthy Nest, Alodeuri Jewelry, Aina Clothing, & Solar Services. Lynnhaven River Now, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter and askHRgreen.org will be onsite, sharing eco-friendly information and practices. Special guests will include the Mayor's Commission on Offshore Wind & Clean Energy.

Every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. from July 21 through September 22, guests can enjoy Ynot Wednesday's summer-long celebration. All proceeds from food and beverages purchased at the event benefit the Sandler Center Foundation. No outside food or drink is permitted.

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts will be open for tours during these events.

The YNot Wednesdays Live Concert Series Schedule is as follows:

July 21: Good Shot Judy

Good Shot Judy July 28: Tidewater Drive

Tidewater Drive August 4: Brasswind

Brasswind August 11: Deja

Deja August 18: Fuzz Band

Fuzz Band August 25: Party Fins

Party Fins September 1: Right On Band

Right On Band September 8: Anthony Rosano

Anthony Rosano September 15: Guava Jam

Guava Jam September 22: Deloreans

