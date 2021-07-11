Live concerts return to the Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va - It’s been more than a year without them, but now the Hampton Coliseum is bringing back concerts since the pandemic.

"I’m pumped. I’m ready to go. I’m vaccinated. I’m ready to go and ready to have a good time," Ernie Holberton said, a concert attendee.

Ernie Holberton is a huge Sevendust fan and says it’s been more than a year since he’s been to concert.

"It’s a way to release energy. Its like therapy for me. I need this. I been itching to get out and do something. I’ve been locked up for a year and ten months and I want to let loose and destroy this place," Holberton said.

People attending the show say they are pumped to see live music again.

"My last concert was right before everything went down and shut down before social distancing and all," Anthony Barker said, a concert attendee.

"Anything I didn’t get to do during quarantine is now happening tonight," Josh Cummings said, a concert attendee.

The director of the Hampton Coliseum say around a thousand tickets were sold for the show.

"It feels great. All the staff have come back excited to do business again. We all have a passion to do shows so they’re excited to be working again," Terri Vander Vennet, the Director of the Hampton Coliseum said.

The coliseum has pods for families and groups that want to social distance and for those that want the full experience, there is a general admissions section.

"We put the pods out and if folks still aren’t comfortable being shoulder to shoulder, they have there space," Vander Vennet said.

She says more tour managers have contacted the coliseum since Governor Northam lifted COVID restrictions.

"Every single weekend from now until June has one or two holds for different shows. Everyone is excited to get back to touring," Vander Vennet said.

The director of the Hampton Coliseum says this is the first concert of a few scheduled for this year.