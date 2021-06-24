York County activists raise $40K for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

YORK COUNTY, Va. - Scientists working to find a cure for blood cancer now have more money for research.

It's all thanks to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual Man and Woman of the Year Campaign.

In the quest to make a difference, for the past 10 weeks, D'Shawn Wright, Toni Chavis and Jenny Joyner, from York County, have spent almost every day fundraising.

"This biggest takeaway for me was just that I learned more about blood cancers and the correlation between those blood cancers and people with autoimmune diseases," Chavis, a Woman of the Year participant and Community Involvement Award winner, told News 3. "I have lupus and fibro, so I learned the correlation and the connection between the diseases and the similarities. They share the information and that's just key. It's impactful. It makes a difference and you know that was the best part about being part of this is I learned even more than I knew from the beginning."

In addition to raising $40,000 for blood cancer research, the team walked away with accolades of their own. Joyner won the Team Member of the Year Award for the state, Chavis won the Community Involvement Award and Wright won the Volunteerism Award.

"I was super hype - York County strong. All the people from York County walked away with three out of four awards," Wright said.

Chavis added, "Most important to me is to let people know that there is help out there."

On Friday, June 25, they will hold one final event called the D-Day Expo at Langley Speedway. From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. families will be able to participate in face painting, watch boxing demonstrations, eat from food vendors and much more.

All the money raised will go directly to the LLS.