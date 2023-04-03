Good Samaritans revive child pulled from water at Portsmouth City Park

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Sunday, some good Samaritans revived a child that was pulled from water at Portsmouth City Park, according to city fire officials.

According to city officials, first responders went to Portsmouth City Park just after 2:00 p.m. for a reported drowning.

When they got there, bystanders brought a conscious child to them.

City officials told News 3 people visiting the park Sunday afternoon rescued the child from the water and began CPR. Officials added the park patrons were able to revive the child before EMS arrived.

The child was taken to CHKD to be treated.

City officials said one of the rescuers was taken as well for injuries they got while rescueing the child.

As of Sunday night, the child's current condition is unknown.