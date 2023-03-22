Goodwill employee in Virginia Beach celebrates 30 years

VIRGINIA BEACH. VA. — Randy Revell, a team member at the Goodwill, is for sure beating the odds.

After being diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth, he doesn't let his condition stop him from working hard or greeting every customer with a smile.

Tasha Greene, Randy's job coach says she started working at Goodwill in 2008 and was put to the test to coach randy on the job.

"He thrives on independence so I nurture that; I nurture that in him," said Greene

He started as a Textile Hanger, taking clothes and placing them on the racks.

But, as time went on his confidence grew.

"A few years later he transitioned out to the sales floor mats what he does now and that's what he loves to do. I support him in doing things that make him happy," said Greene.

She says Randy has gone above and beyond to prove he is more than his condition.

"Randy is very resilient and a lot of people don't give individuals with disabilities credit for that," said Greene.

Randy says some of his favorite things thing to do on the job is to build furniture.

"I help the people, put things back, and teamwork."

Greene says over the years Randy has built some meaningful connections with customers.

"They come into the store and say hey randy how are you doing they know him first name basis they have conversations."

The Goodwill has a program that caters to people with disabilities.

Greene mentioned to qualify, applicants must have documentation that proves they are disabled.

"And basically, do an assessment to see if the level of skill meets our needs as an organization," he explained.

