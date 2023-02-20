Watch Now
Got your ticket? Presale for BEACH IT! country music fest in Virginia Beach starts Monday

Local presale started Sunday, drawing in big crowds at the at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.
Hundreds lined up at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach to try and score presale passes to June's BEACH IT! country music festival.
'BEACH IT' festival sign seen inside conference room where lineup announcement took place on Feb. 15, 2023.
BEACH IT! Country Music Festival Logo
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 10:36:20-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Presale for tickets start Monday, Feb. 20, for Virginia Beach's newest country festival, 'BEACH IT'.

You can buy them by clicking here.

Tickets prices will be as follows when they go on sale to general public on Tuesday.

  • 3-day general admission is $249 plus other fees
  • 3-day VIP pass - $899
  • 3-day VIP reserved pass - $1,149

Local-only presale started Sunday, drawing in big crowds at the at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

In a lineup announced earlier last week, the first-time festival will bring 26 country acts to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront the weekend of June 23-25.

'BEACH IT' Virginia Beach oceanfront festival in June LINE UP

The lineup is as follows:

Miranda Lambert
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Riley Green
Cole Swindell
Brothers Osborne
Kip Moore
Jo Dee Messina
Jameson Rodgers
Nate Smith
Hailey Whitters
Megan Moroney
Lily Rose
Alana Springsteen
Dee Jay Silber
Mackenzie Carpenter
Ashland Craft
Tyler Braden
Aaron Raitiere
Ben Burgess
Madeline Edwards
Pillbox Patti
George Birge
Erin Kinsey
Peytan Porter
Chayce Beckham

