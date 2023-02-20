Got your ticket? Presale for BEACH IT! country music fest in Virginia Beach starts Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Presale for tickets start Monday, Feb. 20, for Virginia Beach's newest country festival, 'BEACH IT'.

You can buy them by clicking here.

Tickets prices will be as follows when they go on sale to general public on Tuesday.

3-day general admission is $249 plus other fees

3-day VIP pass - $899

3-day VIP reserved pass - $1,149

Local-only presale started Sunday, drawing in big crowds at the at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Hundreds lined up at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach to try and score presale passes to June's BEACH IT! country music festival.

In a lineup announced earlier last week, the first-time festival will bring 26 country acts to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront the weekend of June 23-25.

'BEACH IT' Virginia Beach oceanfront festival in June LINE UP

The lineup is as follows:

Miranda Lambert

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Riley Green

Cole Swindell

Brothers Osborne

Kip Moore

Jo Dee Messina

Jameson Rodgers

Nate Smith

Hailey Whitters

Megan Moroney

Lily Rose

Alana Springsteen

Dee Jay Silber

Mackenzie Carpenter

Ashland Craft

Tyler Braden

Aaron Raitiere

Ben Burgess

Madeline Edwards

Pillbox Patti

George Birge

Erin Kinsey

Peytan Porter

Chayce Beckham