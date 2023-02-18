"The lineup is strong": Locals-only presale for BEACH IT! country music festival draws big crowd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and more.

Names like that are sure to draw people from all over, but locals got the first crack at passes on Saturday for June's BEACH IT! country music festival.

In a lineup announced earlier this week, the first-time festival will bring 26 country acts to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront the weekend of June 23-25.

Three-day passes, starting at $249, will be sold online beginning Feb. 21, but Live Nation announced it would sell passes for locals and military in-person on Feb. 18 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Virginia Beach native Joanna Zadrazil says she waited in line for six hours when the SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival did a locals-only sale at the amphitheater in November. This time, she was among the first in a line hundreds of people long and joined by her mother, Sharon.

"We're dragging a bunch of people along," she said of her plans for BEACH IT!

Also from Virginia Beach, Johnny Christian was the first person in line. He said he arrived an hour before the doors opened at 9 a.m. for his spot...and he's not even planning to go to the festival! He came for his daughter.

"She was dying to go and she's away at school at (University of) Tennessee, and so I got up early and came out," he told News 3.

Minutes later, the box office opened its windows and he had the pass.

Also among the BEACH IT! performers is Virginia Beach native Alana Springsteen.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement with the festival.