Something in the Water tickets go on sale Saturday, locals get first chance

Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 05, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular Something in the Water music festival to Virginia Beach, tickets are going on sale to locals first.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, people with Virginia zip codes can visit the Box Office at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in person to purchase tickets for the weekend festival.

The limit is two per order, with in-person sales available until 5 p.m.

Online orders begin at noon on Saturday with a limit of four tickets.

Something in the Water is scheduled for April 28-30, with a list of performers yet to be revealed.

