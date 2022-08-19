Gov. Youngkin announces VA Energy Plan, open for public comment

RICHMOND, Va.—The Virginia Department of Energy is accepting suggestions for the newly announced Virginia Energy Plan.

Governor Youngkin announced Friday the plan’s new development and objectives.

“Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides transparent and data-driven information for Virginians about costs, and is an ‘all of the above’ approach,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

According to officials, the energy plan is focused on new jobs, lower cost of living and cost of living, and tourism.

“We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people. How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians,” said Youngkin.

The seven principles that the plan is guided by are affordability, reliability, capacity, competition, environmental stewardship, choice, and innovation. A webinar will be hosted for the public to learn more and address the topic on August 24 at 2 p.m.