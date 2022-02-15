Gov. Youngkin opens applications for commission to prevent human trafficking, survivor support

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that his administration is seeking applications for Virginians to join a commission to prevent human trafficking and offer survivor support.

Youngkin created this commission on his first day in office.

“My administration is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why I signed Executive Order Number Seven to establish this Commission on my first day in Office. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Commission as we work to make Virginia safer,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support will serve as an advisory council to Youngkin. He will appoint the members and chairs of the commission.

The commission will coordinate with federal, state, local, and private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education.

“We need dedicated people within their field of expertise to lend a shoulder to the wheel to help stop the repeated crimes of commercial sexual exploitation. Be part of a team that will make a difference with the development of strategies of holding perpetrators accountable under the rule of law by applying to be on the Commission. There will be no tolerance in the Commonwealth for those who participate in any form of human trafficking,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.

To apply, click here.

Related: Hampton Roads survivor, FBI agents speak out about human trafficking

