Hampton Roads survivor, FBI agents speak out about human trafficking

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - January is known as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

News 3 Investigates has been digging deeper into this issue, bringing to light how prevalent it is here at home.

News 3 sat down with Tanya Gould, a Chesapeake woman and human trafficking survivor.

“This is a life. This is a culture, and all of us were trapped,” Gould told News 3. “Human trafficking is about coercion and manipulation.”

For Gould, human trafficking is a path she’s all too familiar with.

“At the time, I didn't realize I was a victim,” she said.

She was graduating from high school and on a senior field trip, when she recalls meeting one specific person.

“My trafficker was someone who I fell in love with, and that was his way of bringing me into that life,” Gould said. “I thought that doing what he asked me to do was about us being together.”

Gould said it turned into about a year and a half of sex trafficking.

“After the grooming period, after the honeymoon, things seem really well. You feel that you're being protected and looked after, [but] things become very dangerous, and you realize it,” Gould said. “You realize when your trafficker is asking you to bring in a certain amount of money, and you're having a hard time doing that, you realize that when the trafficker beings to control other parts of your life.”

“My trafficker, he made me drop out of college,” Gould added. “Being in the experience, I understood that this was all about him, and not about me, and definitely not about us.”

