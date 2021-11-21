After Virginia Beach pastor arrested for solicitation of prostitution, News 3 investigates human trafficking in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's been a few weeks since News 3 broke the story of a Virginia Beach pastor being one of more than a dozen men from Virginia and Maryland arrested in a sting in Chesterfield County related to solicitation of prostitution involving minors.

“We're going to hold you accountable,” Chesterfield County Police Dept. Maj. Mike Louth told News 3.

Recently, John Blanchard made a court appearance in Chesterfield County. He was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

At the time of his arrest, he was serving as Pastor of The Rock church in Virginia Beach.

“Each of these 17 people that were arrested thought they were chatting with an underage minor, when in fact, they were talking with one of our special victims detectives,” Louth said.

Louth said police frequently monitor online websites where this type of activity is found, including social media sites and sites on the dark web.

The story spawned a News 3 investigation into prostitution of solicitation of minors, human trafficking and what local groups and law enforcement are seeing in Hampton Roads.

“We consider that to be child trafficking because a minor cannot consent to sex,” Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier said of the Chesterfield County sting case. “We consider them to be sex trafficking victims. It's one of the harms of human trafficking when minors are being put out there to do sex acts. It's definitely one of the worst things that we see.”

