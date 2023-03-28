Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half-staff to honor Nashville victims

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all American flags and Commonwealth of Virginia flags to fly at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia to honor the lives lost in a Nashville mass shooting Monday.

Governor Youngkin says the flags shall be lowered immediately, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31.

Three children, all age 9, and three adult staff members, were killed when a 28-year-old Nashvillean opened fire at the Covenant School.

Police say when they arrived they located the shooter, engaged, and shot and killed her.

