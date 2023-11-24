Gov. Youngkin orders flags be half-staff to honor Rosalynn Carter

VIRGINIA — Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to fly at half-staff Saturday in respect to Rosalynn Carter.

The order follows President Biden's proclamation to lower the flag, according to the governor's office. All United States and Commonwealth of Virginia flags are to be half-staff at state and local buildings and grounds.

Suffolk Reflecting on Rosalynn Carter's impact on Habitat for Humanity Colter Anstaett

'One of our greatest ambassadors:' Reflecting on Rosalynn Carter's impact on Habitat for Humanity

The Governor says that this order is in memory of the former First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States's "lifelong work, passion, and commitment as an advocate for women, caregivers of children and aging families, and the disabled and mental health communities."

Flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Nov. 25 until sunset, the day of Carter's internment.