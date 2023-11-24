Watch Now
News

Actions

Gov. Youngkin orders flags be half-staff to honor Rosalynn Carter

American Flag
Gene J. Puskar/AP
The American Flag flies in Pittsburgh
American Flag
Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 15:21:47-05

VIRGINIA — Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to fly at half-staff Saturday in respect to Rosalynn Carter.

The order follows President Biden's proclamation to lower the flag, according to the governor's office. All United States and Commonwealth of Virginia flags are to be half-staff at state and local buildings and grounds.

Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says

Suffolk

Reflecting on Rosalynn Carter's impact on Habitat for Humanity

Colter Anstaett
4:05 PM, Nov 22, 2023

'One of our greatest ambassadors:' Reflecting on Rosalynn Carter's impact on Habitat for Humanity

The Governor says that this order is in memory of the former First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States's "lifelong work, passion, and commitment as an advocate for women, caregivers of children and aging families, and the disabled and mental health communities."

Flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Nov. 25 until sunset, the day of Carter's internment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign