Gov. Youngkin orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of late Queen Elizabeth II

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Youngkin has ordered that flags in Virginia are to be flown half-staff in honor and memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Youngkin issued the order Thursday evening following the death of the queen. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

The announcement of her death was made by Buckingham Palace after officials said doctors were concerned about her health. Officials did not say what caused her death.

Biden also signed a proclamation on Thursday, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff until the day of her funeral.

Youngkin issued the following order:

"Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor and memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

Ordered on this, the 8th day of September 2022."

He also issued a statement Thursday mourning and reflecting on Her Majesty's life.

