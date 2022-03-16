Watch
Gov. Youngkin proposes to suspend Virginia's gas tax for 3 months

Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:27:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has proposed a gas tax holiday.

On Wednesday, he announced that he would send a bill to the General Assembly in the upcoming special session to suspend Virginia's gas tax for 3 months.

He proposes using over $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the holiday.

Statistics show a 38.8% surge, year over year, and inflation on all items is at a 40-year high.

"Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current Presidential administration that constrain domestic supply. In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it," Governor Youngkin said. "The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday."

The Motor Vehicle Fuels tax is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel. Youngkin proposes suspending it for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September. His proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year. He says this is to protect Virginians from the hidden tax increase of inflation.

Revenue from the tax is deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with a portion of the state's sales and use tax.

The Commonwealth Transportation Fund has $671.4 million unanticipated revenue in FY22 and $457.6 million FY23.

