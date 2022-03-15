Gas prices trending down

NORFOLK, Va - Oil prices in the U.S. have returned to the two-digit territory. The cost of a barrel fell more than eight-percent, down to 99-dollars, 76-cents. It's the first time oil has dipped below $100 since march first. Traders say this drop came largely from COVID-19 lockdowns in China and possible progress in the talks between Ukraine and Russia.

At the Costco gas station in Norfolk, gas is under $4 at $3.95. Drivers lined up to get gas under $4. Cars were wrapped around the parking lot to take advantage of prices. Drivers at Costco say they are thrilled to see declining gas prices.

"I couldn’t believe it. I’ve been seeing $4 and 4.34 like that. When we turned the corner, I saw it was under 4 dollars and I said it’s time to fill up," one driver said.

The average gas price in Hampton Roads is $4.18. That's down 3 cents from Monday and 9 cents down from last week.

"The primary reason we’re seeing a decline in gas prices in the last day or two is the price in crude oil has started to drop and that makes up the price we pay at the pump," Holly Dalby, the spokesperson for AAA Tidewater said.