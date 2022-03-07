Watch
News

Actions

Looking for the cheapest gas in Virginia? Here's where to find it as prices soar

Locate cheaper gas as prices go up
Gas pump
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark Humphrey/AP
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gas pump
Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 09:58:36-05

Gas prices are soaring around the U.S., and it's no different in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Some Hampton Roads gas stations are even selling gas for more than $4 per gallon, breaking price records set more than a decade ago.

News 3 looked into resources to help you save at the pump and found important information provided by GasBuddy.

As of 9:30 a.m., on Monday morning here are some of the lowest prices in the area:

  • Hampton - Sunoco, 2200 W Mercury Blvd. ($2.99)
  • Norfolk - Happy Shopper, 1033 W Little Creek Rd. ($3.49)
  • Yorktown - CGX 1 US Coast Guard Training Center Bldg 231 ($3.50)
  • Suffolk - CITGO 106 W Pinner St ($3.69)
  • Smithfield - 19417 Brewers Neck Blvd ($3.69)
  • Virginia Beach - Papco 4920 Southern Blvd ($3.79)

Click here to view the full list of cheaper gas prices in Virginia. You can click your city to narrow down search results.

Related: Gas prices soar in Hampton Roads, with some stations breaking average price records set in 2008

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories