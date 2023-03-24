Gov. Youngkin signs bill to designate 'Green Book' sites in Virginia

A bill that aims to highlight Green Book historic sites in Virginia was signed into law this week.

News 3 previously spoke with Del. Jeion Ward (D-Hampton), who explained the significance of the Green Book, a guidebook used by Black people in the early-to-mid 20th century to identify friendly businesses and places to stop at when traveling in the south.

RELATED: "...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up to get markings for Virginia's Green Book locations

"It was like the Bible for Black people who were on the road," said Ward.

Ward, a lifelong Hampton Roads resident, remembers when Buckroe Beach was "whites-only." Her memories of living in the era of segregation stunned her colleague, Del. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News).

"When I first heard this, [while] having a cup of coffee with Del. Ward, I was surprised," said Mullin. "I wanted to make sure that other people coming up here in Virginia had an opportunity to hear the story as well.”

That story will now be told through commemorative signs designating Green Book sites across the Commonwealth.

Governor Youngkin signed the Greek Book legislation, introduced by Mullin, into law. Mullin’s legislation outlines plans "...to designate or approve supplementary signs for historic site signs identifying Green Book locations and businesses in the Commonwealth."

Before the legislation was approved by the governor on March 22, it unanimously passed in the House in January. The next month, it also unanimously passed in the Senate.

TRENDING: Security camera catches contractor going through VB renter's belongings

Mullin's tweet about the bill’s passing is as follows:

“I’m excited that the Governor signed my Green Book legislation into law. Historical markers will now denote places in [Virginia] that were part of the Green Book, a guide to safe stops for Black travelers during Jim Crow. This is an important step in recognizing all of [Virginia’s] history.”

Stay with News 3 as we follow lawmakers’ plans to bring the plans of the Green Book legislation to life.