Gov. Youngkin speaks at ODU graduation despite calls for him to be replaced

NORFOLK, Va. — Be the author of your own story.

Those are the words from Governor Glenn Youngkin who spoke at Saturday's graduation at Old Dominion University. He spoke to thousands inside the football stadium.

The graduating class included 2,000 students from six colleges and two schools, leaving ODU and taking their next steps into life after college.

News 3 ODU graduation ceremony. May 6, 2023.

This year's spring commencement was moved into S.B. Ballard Stadium, a first for an individual class held outdoors in more than 20 years.

In a roughly 10-minute commencement speech, Gov. Youngkin (R) encouraged graduates to be the authors of their own story, advising them to acknowledge where they came from, serve others and have grit as they face life's challenges.

TODAY: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke at ODU’s commencement in #Norfolk. He encouraged graduates to “author their own stories.” A petition to remove him as speaker got 3,000 signatures ahead of today. Some graduates stood with backs turned. https://t.co/fnVrowD4mz @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/RPP6i0169Q — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) May 6, 2023

“No matter where you were born, no matter where you end up as you come across challenges in the years and decades to come, know this," he said. "You have a strong foundation in ODU, a strong foundation on which you can build amazing things.”

The speech didn't come out without some controversy.

Prior to the ceremony, more than 3,000 people signed a change.org petition, asking the university to replace the governor as the commencement speaker, citing his stance involving transgender rights and woman's rights in addition to racial issues.

News 3

While more students sat and listened to the governor Saturday, many stood and turned their backs during his speech, some holding pride flags.

In announcing Youngkin as the commencement speaker, ODU's President Brian Hemphill said [the governor] would provide an inspiring message, which will be driven by his passion for service and success in business.”

