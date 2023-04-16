Watch Now
News

Actions

Governor Youngkin issues flag order to honor anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting

Virginia Tech Shooting
AP
FILE-In this Tuesday, April 17, 2007 file photo, People gather for a vigil on the drill field following the shootings on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va. Kevin Sterne has spent 10 years trying not to let himself be defined by the mass shooting that nearly killed him at Virginia Tech. But now that he's a new father, Sterne grapples with the knowledge that one day he must tell his son about the horror he worked so hard to put behind him. (AP Photo/Casey Templeton, File)
Virginia Tech Shooting
Posted at 9:44 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 09:44:58-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Governor Youngkin has issued that all US and Virginia flags at state and local buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday to honor the 16th anniversary of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Sunday and remain half-staff until sunset.

The mass shooting at Virginia Tech took the lives of 32 people and injured more than a dozen others. In all, 27 students and five faculty members were killed in the attack.

The Virginia Tech mass shooting is the largest school shooting in America's history.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV