Governor Youngkin issues flag order to honor anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Governor Youngkin has issued that all US and Virginia flags at state and local buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday to honor the 16th anniversary of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Sunday and remain half-staff until sunset.

The mass shooting at Virginia Tech took the lives of 32 people and injured more than a dozen others. In all, 27 students and five faculty members were killed in the attack.

The Virginia Tech mass shooting is the largest school shooting in America's history.