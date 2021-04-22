Governor's executive order updated to open bar seating to patrons in Virginia again

RICHMOND, Va. - Patrons can sit at the bar at establishments throughout the Commonwealth again.

Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order easing COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia has been updated to say that people are once again able to sit at the bar for service, but there still must be a minimum of six feet between parties for social distancing.

The governor announced last month that Virginia would make limited and targeted changes to COVID-19 safety measures starting April 1. Some of the changes include:

Social gatherings may have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. (Note: Northam said this includes wedding venues)

Entertainment venues can operate at 30% capacity, up to 500 people indoors and outdoor venues can have up to 30% capacity with no numeric cap.

Spectators at rec sports is increased to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors – these will be limited to 30% of capacity.

Graduations outside will be capped at 5,000 people or 30% of capacity and events indoors can have up to 500 people or 30% capacity, whichever is less.

Northam reminded Virginians that they still need to wear a mask and follow other guidelines at these events. He added that we are not throwing the doors open or flipping a switch, saying these are measured changes.

You can read the updated executive order here.