YORK COUNTY, Va. - Grafton High School and Grafton Middle School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday following Monday's fire.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to an electrical fire at the Grafton School Complex Monday afternoon.

Officials say the fire was around 3:45 p.m., at 403 Grafton Drive.

Rescue teams discovered heavy smoke and fire in an equipment room.

Officials say students had been dismissed for the day and people remaining in the building were alerted of the fire with the activation of the fire alarm and sprinkler system.

The initial fire was controlled by the school's fire sprinkler system.

Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire conditions around utility panel have been controlled.

Students that were in the building due to after-school activities were evacuated to Amory Funeral Home at 410 Grafton Drive for parent pick-up.

Newport News Fire Department and other city's departments aided in the incident.

School officials are currently working on a plan for students and staff to retrieve their belongings that were left on campus due to evacuation.

Officials are working together to restore school operations as quickly and safely as possible.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire and are currently cleaning up damages.