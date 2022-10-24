Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk.

Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.

#NorfolkPD and @norfolkfireresc are investigating the report of a bomb threat at Granby High School. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/D936DHsJjA — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 24, 2022

This is the second bomb threat received in Hampton Roads today with the first being at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake.

The investigation is ongoing.