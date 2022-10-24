Watch Now
News

Actions

Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Granby High School.png
News 3 photographer James Maynard
Granby High School
Granby High School.png
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 13:01:19-04

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk.

Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.

This is the second bomb threat received in Hampton Roads today with the first being at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19