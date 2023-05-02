Great Neck Road closed for tornado debris cleanup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city says Great Neck Road, from Cox High School to Adam Keeling, are closed until further notice.

Virginia Beach is asking for people to avoid the area due to congestion and to allow large trucks and storm debris cleanup vehicles to access the area.

Heads Up: All lanes of Great Neck Road (from Cox High School to Adam Keeling) are currently closed. We are asking people to avoid the area due to congestion and to allow large trucks/storm debris cleanup vehicles to access the area. We will provide an update when ready to reopen. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) May 2, 2023

The city did not say when Great Neck Road would reopen.

We will provide updates in this article when we get them.