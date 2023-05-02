Watch Now
News

Actions

Great Neck Road closed for tornado debris cleanup

Great Neck Road closed for tornado debris cleanup
Penny Kmitt/WTKR
Great Neck Road, between Cox High School and Adam Keeling, is closed for storm debris cleanup.
Great Neck Road closed for tornado debris cleanup
Great Neck Road closed for tornado debris cleanup
Great Neck Road closed for tornado debris cleanup
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:12:26-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city says Great Neck Road, from Cox High School to Adam Keeling, are closed until further notice.

Virginia Beach is asking for people to avoid the area due to congestion and to allow large trucks and storm debris cleanup vehicles to access the area.

The city did not say when Great Neck Road would reopen.

We will provide updates in this article when we get them.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV