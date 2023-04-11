Groups, lawmakers to speak against Youngkin administration's change in felon voting rights restoration

RICHMOND, Va. — Advocacy groups and lawmakers will speak against changes the Youngkin administration has made to the process for felons to restore their voting rights.

The groups are holding a press conference at the Capitol Bell Tower Tuesday afternoon.

The Youngkin administration changed the policy for felons to restore their voting rights quietly until Democratic lawmakers began asking questions.

Felons will now have to apply to vote and their cases will then be reviewed.

"The review process is a thorough individual process in order for people to have their full second chance and that's why it's so important," Youngkin told reporters last week during a visit to Hampton Roads.

Beginning with the Bob McDonnell administration, Virginia governors have been streamlining the process to restore felon voting rights.

Under the Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam administrations, about 300,000 felons had their rights restored and the process for restoration was essentially automatic once they had completed their sentences.

Youngkin said upon taking office, he directed his administration to review the policy.

"We went back right at the beginning of our administration and said, 'What does the Constitution require us to do? Because I want to do it correctly,'" he said.

Virginia is one of two states where felons permanently lose their right to vote following a conviction, according to the ACLU.

The power to restore rights belongs to the governor.

Legislative attempts to pass a constitutional amendment for automatic restoration have failed to advance in recent years.

