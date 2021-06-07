Growing interest in new legalization of marijuana in Virginia

Hampton Roads, Va. - Growing marijuana in Virginia will soon be allowed and supporters of the movement are eager to learn more about the new rules.

After moving to Virginia from Michigan, Rey Bigg and his wife were happy to hear the marijuana laws were changing and started a Facebook page called Virginia Marijuana Growers Forum.

"As a way to connect with like-minded people and people who are looking to get into growing themselves," said Bigg, "We’ve been seeing exponential growth and just last week we had 1,800 new member requests and that’s in a seven day span."

Starting on July 1st, in Virginia, adults 21-years and older will be able to buy 1 ounce of cannabis and be able to cultivate four plants for personal use per household.

They will also be able to share in private with other adults 21-years and older up to 1 ounce of cannabis.

"It’s so new for everybody. There’s a lot of questions. There’s a lot of uncertainty," said Bigg.

"We receive emails every day, phone calls and every Thursday at 4 p.m. we answer live questions on Facebook," said Jenn Michelle Pedini, the NORML Development Director.

Virginia Norml has been working for years to reform the marijuana laws and were a major part of the changes that were passed into law.

Pedini said the change to the law is a step in the right direction but there is still more work to be done.

"We’re really focused on the remainder of the bill, a lot of which related to retail sales and regulations of cannabis for adult use," said Pedini.

Here is a link to questions and answers provided by Virginia Norml: https://www.vanorml.org/legalization_faqs

Pedini said Virginia Norml is also holding an event in Virginia Beach on June 22nd to provide the public with a place to get answers.

The event is called Know Your Rights and will be held at 757 Gather - 249 Central Park Ave. Suite 300 in Virginia Bach. The discussion will involve Pedini and Portsmouth Commonwealth Attorney Stephanie Morales.

They said doors open at 6PM and the discussion begins at 6:30PM. Capacity is limited. RSVP via ticketing link is strongly encouraged: www.vanorml.org/hrtickets