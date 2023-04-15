Gun violence, mental health the top issues at the 2023 Hampton Roads Youth Leadership Conference

NORFOLK, Va. - A local event is challenging area youth to take the lead on major issues impacting all ages.

The Hampton Roads Youth Leadership Conference returned for its 23rd year on Saturday, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Ballentine Road.

Organized by area nonprofits, youth leaders and parents, the conference is expected to focus mainly on the topics of gun violence and mental health.

According to a description on the event's website — "This event is to get the youth engaged in creating solutions that will improve their personal lives, schools, and communities. We are also working with parents to help them understand what their children are dealing with and how they can help."

The conference is free to all and will include lunch and refreshments. Organizers say children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent.