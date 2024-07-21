Norfolk Police Department gives away free gun locks

NORFOLK, VA — Gun injuries are the leading cause of death among kids, according to the CDC. To help create safer communities, the Norfolk Police Department gave out free gun locks on Saturday.

Inside the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library was a booth set up to send people home with a gun lock.

The average cost for a gun lock is about $10. Bob Burton thinks it's a small price to pay to protect someone. Burton says he doesn't think there is any excuse not to pick up a free gun lock.

"I can't see why people don't think it's important you see it every day, kids getting guns and shooting each other it's just an unnecessary thing," said Burton.

Each gun lock given out came with a set of two keys.