'Wear orange' event in VB raises awareness for gun violence prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While Virginia Beach is the Resort City, citizens say some of their communities still see gun violence. On Sunday, people wore orange as they walked through one of those communities.

Shana Turner is with Mothers and Men Against Senseless Killings.

She says she's seen too many shootings in her community of College Park.

"A lot of people have been shot in this area and I feel like Virginia Beach is a resort city but we do have areas we have crime," said Turner. "We need to make a statement and we need to unify,"

On Sunday she led an awareness walk through the neighborhood where she and others sported the color orange for gun violence prevention and awareness

With her orange shirt, Turner wore the scars of a tragedy. Her 25-year-old son Shakill was killed in 2017.

"He was on his way to pick up his fiance one of his coworkers which I will repeat he did not know decided he didn't love his life and he murdered my son and in return murdered himself so I had no justice," said Turner.

The day after his death, Turner turned her attention to being an advocate against gun violence and pushing through the pain when she heard of other shootings.

"I wouldn't wish that on any mother or father or any family because it seems like every day you relive it when you hear of someone else losing their life," said Turner.

For Clifton Williams, each shooting serves as a painful reminder of being behind bars

"I've been out for ten years. I did a 16-year stay," said Williams. "I was 23 when I went in and I came home three days before I turned 40," said Williams.

Since being released from prison Williams, has taken this second chance to help make a change.

"I'm just here to let the youth know it's not worth it, you're not built for the time and it's just not worth it," said Williams. "You lose two lives, you lose the life of the accused that's convicted and you lose the life of the slain."