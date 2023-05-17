Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg asks community for help replacing stolen tools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Habitat for Humanity organization that serves the Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg is asking for the community’s help following a theft.

The nonprofit says its tools trailer, which volunteers use when performing repair work, was stolen in April. They say the trailer was stolen from outside their offices on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News, and they valued the stolen items at over $7,500.

After the Newport News Police Department began investigating the incident, they found the trailer but not the tools, the organization said.

Now, Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg is asking for “a hand up, not a hand out,” to restore its tool supply.

On its Facebook page, the organization wrote, “Please rally with us to replace what was stolen to ensure we can maintain our level of support and mission to build (and repair) homes and hope right here in our local community.”

Right now, the group is in need of a variety of tools to replace the stolen items, including screwdriver sets, ladders, screws and more. They’re also accepting direct donations.

To view the organization’s Amazon wishlist, click here. To donate directly to Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg, visit habitatpgw.org.

News 3 has a crew looking into this story today. This article will be updated accordingly with further details.