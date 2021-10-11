Halloween store experiencing supply chain shortages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Like several other stores, Harygul’s Halloween Superstore has been waiting patiently for supplies and costumes they ordered back in January. The store didn’t know if they would have their shelves stocked until just a few days ago when they received a large shipment that was ordered 9 months ago.

“The scariest thing to me as an owner is having an empty rack or empty section with all of this. That is the scariest thing. After ordering everything in January and December of last year and to wait until October and the last weeks of September to get merchandise in the last ten days of October and last 15 days, it truly was a scary situation” (D. Nachnani, the President of Harygul’s Halloween Superstore tells News 3's Leondra Head.

The owner of Harygul’s Halloween Superstore says witch hats and masks are hard to keep in stock with the supply chain shortage.

With delayed shipments, the store is still waiting on several shipment orders from overseas.

“A few masks and costumes. We’re still waiting on a little bit of accessories but a lot of it is on back order,” Jenah Credcy said, the assistant manager at Harygul’s Halloween Superstore.

One customer who’s noticed the supply chain shortage says he and his family are now able to shop for costumes.

"I cant wait for Halloween. Its one of the best times of the year for me. Now that everything is getting in and stores are getting full, everybody can start going around and finding new costumes," Jon Moske, a customer said.

