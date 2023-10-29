'Hallowheels' fundraiser creates inclusive trunk or treat experience for Virginia Beach children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many children look forward to the candy and costumes of Halloween in Hampton Roads.

However, for some kids, trick or treating in a neighborhood isn't always an option.

This weekend, a nonprofit and a charity worked together to provide an alternative.

Saturday, The Children's Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S.) hosted a fundraiser in Virginia Beach called 'Hallowheels'.

The nonprofit works with families of children with physical, neurological, and developmental disabilities.

The trunk or treat sponsored by the Chartway Promise Foundationallowed families to get creative with costumes, turning wheelchairs into John Deere trucks and Mario Karts.

From now until November 4, costumes will be featured online where residents can pick their favorite with a small donation.

Money will then go to help families in Hampton Roads receive equipment like wheelchairs and walkers a no cost.

Parents like Matthew Moynihan told News 3 this event is more than just a good cause.

"This event is really important because it is accessible to Miles and Juliana. Every year my father-in-law and Juliana's dad get together and they build these wonderful costumes for them so they can access Halloween like everyone else," explained Moynihan.

If you would like to vote for your favorite costume, you can click the link here.

