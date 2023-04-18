Hampton announces interim police chief before Talbot's exit

HAMPTON, Va. — City Manager Mary Bunting says Deputy Chief Orrin Gallop will serve as the interim police chief, and Assistant Chief Kenneth Ferguson will serve as interim deputy chief after current Police Chief Mark Talbot makes his move to become the new Norfolk police chief.

"The two will work together to lead the department through this next phase, and I fully support both of them in these interim roles," Bunting said. "I have complete confidence they will ensure the organization continues our critical work without missing a beat."

Bunting said Chief Talbot has made a lasting impact on the Hampton community, like reinforcing the need for "much stronger evidence and relational based approaches to our policing strategies and brought forward clear strategies and tactics for doing so."

Bunting said her initial conversations with others about the role considered whether they would explore if the second ranked candidate from the last process was still interested in the job.

That candidate chose not to proceed for personal reasons, according to Bunting.

Chief Talbot's last day with Hampton is Friday, Apr. 21, at which time the interim appointments will become effective.

