Hampton Aquaplex offering season pass for Splashdown Park

HAMPTON, Va. — The Aquaplex is offering season passes for it's outdoor Splashdown Park, including a special "early bird" rate.

According to their website, the Splashdown Park is 26,000 square feet, and opens May 27.

Residents who buy the pass early can get discounts, as well as access to a sneak peek event before the season opens.

The Splashdown Park is the only area of the Aquaplex that has remained closed since the facility's opening.

Season passes have different tiers ranging from $60 to $275, and the facility also offers day passes ranging from $5 to $9.50.

The Splashdown Park will be open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

