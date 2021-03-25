Hampton businesses support survivors of domestic violence

HAMPTON, Va. – Several women-owned businesses in Hampton have teamed up to help support a local non-profit organization that helps survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Transitions Family Violence Services provides comprehensive care for those affected by violence.

“I don’t think people realize that when people are in crisis, they literally leave with the clothes on their back,” said Jasmine Nelson with Transitions. “So, a lot of our survivors are calling our 24-hour hotline in crisis, in need, and they’re coming sometimes with their children, their families, and they have nothing but the clothes on their back.”

Owners of Worn & Homespun Boutique, KB’s Fit Club, and Family Behavioral Health & Healing are collecting toiletries and monetary donations this month to benefit those using the services of Transitions.

March is Women’s History Month, and International Women’s Day was on March 8.

“During this month, women are reaching out to each other and encouraging each other, and so we thought no better time to support an organization whose sole purpose is to provide safety and a secure place for women who have left domestic, really bad situations,” said Sharonda Banks, owner of Worn & Homespun.

Banks owns the boutique, but says she spent about 20 years in the criminal justice field working as a parole and probation officer.

“So, I’ve seen first-hand the trauma. I’ve seen the difficulties in transitioning and how difficult it is with little ones to fend for yourself after leaving that situation,” Banks explained. “So that’s why it’s important to support Transitions, because they provide that help and that safety and that safe haven for that women and children fleeing that situation.”

Their collection of toiletries will be going on through Tuesday, March 31. Items can be dropped off at the Worn & Homespun shop at 47 E. Queens Way, Hampton, Va. 23669.

For more information on Transitions, click here.