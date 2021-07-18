Hampton cidery raises money for national van tour supporting biodiversity

HAMPTON, Va - Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton is raising money for biodiversity.

The cidery released its new Cran Humboldt cider this weekend to raise money for NatureServe’s van tour, a tour traveling the country to raise awareness and money for biodiversity. NatureServe’s CEO, Sean O' Brien is driving his van around the country and recently arrived in the 757.

"We launched the cider to support NatureServe which is a conservation organization," Doug Smith, the founder of Sly Clyde Ciderworks told News 3 Leondra Head.

O Brien's vehicle is named Van Humboldt after noted environmentalist Alexander Von Humboldt.

"The purpose of the van tour is to highlight the important bio-diversity in America and the work that’s being done to protect that bio-diversity, Sean O’ Brien said, the CEO of NatureServe.

Nature Serve’s van tour started in March in Arlington, Virginia has traveled to several states ever since.

"I drove through the southeast and came up through the middle part of the southeast, Tennessee and West Virginia and then I’ve been up into New York and New Jersey and I’m headed to Pennsylvania and Maryland later this month.

Barrett Baker, a customer who’s been coming to Sly Clyde for three years enjoys the new cider.

"I think the way that they’ve combined all of the ingredients has made it very tasty, refreshing. It’s a delightful drink. I’d recommend it to anyone."

The owner of Sly Clyde says he’s happy to raise money for the van tour to educate and spread the word about conservation.