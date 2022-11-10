Hampton City Council approves rezoning to build warehouses on Shell Road

HAMPTON, Va. — On Wednesday night, Hampton City Council approved rezoning for industrial construction in a residential area. Northpoint will build two multi-tenant warehouses on Shell Road. It's the site of the former Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind and Multi-disabled.

Council cleared the way for the $94 million project that which would bring 250 jobs to Hampton, but the discussion has residents split. Some residents are against building the 63-acre development due to concerns about unwanted traffic in the residential area in addition to the pollution that the warehouses would cause.

Some residents spoke in favor of the development, citing job creation and an economic boost.

"I think it’s a positive thing for the area with the employment it's supposed to bring," one Hampton resident said to the city council.

Others would prefer the area stay residential

"The housing issue is a significant issue for Hampton, much more than jobs at this point," another resident said. "If we take this development off the table, Hampton needs to make some commitment to developing affordable housing."

The president of United Way of Hampton Roads said he supports job creation.

"I stand here tonight in support of this project," he said. "Part of what United Way does in the community helps good folks move out of poverty. Many of those folks from the city of Hampton are from this neighborhood."

One resident says he doesn't want the traffic in his neighborhood.

"Those drivers will take routes in our neighborhood and through our neighborhoods," the Hampton resident said.

