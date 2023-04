HAMPTON, Va. — City council will meet on Wednesday for a legislative session, which will focus on a re-zoning issue, involving the plans to move the historic Braddock Cannon.

The historic cannon sits near the Hampton Yacht Club, which is at the center of the re-zoning issue.

The council will discuss moving the Braddock Cannon to a different spot on Victoria Boulevard.

The meeting is open to the public, on the eighth floor of City Hall.