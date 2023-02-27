Hampton city leaders asking residents for input to push city forward

HAMPTON, Va. — A new vision for the City of Hampton is underway.

The city seeks residents' input for their "Hampton 2040 plan."

Sunday, News 3 talked with a few families who think the city is doing well.

However, others said the uptick in crime and the rise in sea levels have them concerned.

"The crime is running rampant," said Hampton native Kenneth Kitchin.

Kitchin said he has had enough with gun violence in the city he calls home.

"If you look at my house, I've had to put up cameras and all. I've never seen the crime like this. I used to leave my front door open and my windows. I can't do it now. I think the first thing on the agenda is we take care of the crime," said Kitchin.

The city's government and community volunteers have been working on a 2040 community plan to guide the city's future on whether they're heading in the right direction.

Residents can share their thoughts on the city's future by taking this online survey.

In our previous reports on the 2040 plan, city leaders like Terry O'Neill, Hampton's Director of Community and Development, said one of the top goals is economic growth and attracting a diverse business community.

But other focus areas in the community plan are solutions to gun violence and the rise in sea levels.

"We can get a little drizzle and there goes the water. Flooding around here is horrible. It's to the point when you're on your way home from work, you have to do a detour two or three blocks to get home. Sometimes you can't get home, and you have to park two or three streets over and tread through the water to get through your home, that's just ridiculous" said Tawana Williams.

In a recent town hall, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said city administrators also identified a goal to redevelop, but even that comes with a challenge.

"We are some 95, 96 to 97 percent fully developed, depending on who you talk to, meaning we can't do a whole lot far as new development. What our process involves is redevelopment, taking what we have, and trying to create something new out of it," said Tuck.

City leaders will have a few more community meetings to hear from residents before holding a final public review in late June or early July.

A final draft of the 2040 plan will be given to city council towards the end of the year.

The deadline to complete the survey is March 3rd by 5 p.m.