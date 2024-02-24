Hampton City Schools hosts teacher job fair, another scheduled for March

HAMPTON, Va. - Staff at Hampton City Schools interviewed teacher candidates on site on Saturday for the districts first in-person job fair of 2024.

The fair was inside the Ruppert Sargent Building on Franklin Street in Downtown Hampton.

Candidates were asked to register in advance, though there were some walk-in spaces available, the district told News 3. Once they checked in at the front desk, interviews were held in two rooms.

The Executive Director of Human Resources, Robbin Ruth, says the district is short about 30 teachers this year and is likely to lose more before the 2024-25 school year.

She said the biggest need is likely elementary education, math and special education. The fair comes at a time when districts across the region are struggling with staffing shortages.

“23 years ago, which is when I started with Hampton City Schools, we would be done staffing at the end of July, maybe the first week in August," Ruth told News 3. Now, staffing is a year-round business. We’re always looking for teachers. Fewer folks are going into education, so that’s part of the issue.”

The district is looking for support staff in classrooms, as well. Ruth says some of those positions only require a high school diploma. More information is available at teachhampton.com.

Another in-person job fair is scheduled for March 9 at the Ruppert Sargent Building from 9 a.m. to noon. Virtual fairs are scheduled for March 19-21.