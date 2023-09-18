Hampton community encourages safe gun handling and storage

HAMPTON, Va. — On a national level, more than 200,000 guns are stolen every single year.Here in Hampton Roads, it's happening as well, according to police.

Sunday, the Aberdeen neighborhood in Hampton held an outdoor gun safety event to encourage community members to unload and lock up their weapons.

The event hosted at Aberdeen Elementary School included community resources, free gun locks, and 100 pre-filled book bags for students.

Members of the community and the City of Hampton put on the event to promote the safe handling and storage of guns.

Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman said he's seen an increase in violence related to larceny and theft.

Chief Wideman believes those numbers could lessen if more people took the time to lock away their guns.

He told News 3 it doesn't do a community good to keep it in a car or keep it unsecured.

"Most crimes where a weapon is involved involve an illegally obtained weapon and those weapons aren't secured. If we offer gun locks and make recommendations for people to secure their safes within their homes, we would reduce the number of weapons illegally obtained," says Chief Wideman.

In addition to giving out free gun locks, a gun cabinet and gun safe were raffled off to community members present at the event.