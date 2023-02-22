Hampton courts evacuated 2nd day in a row after bomb threats

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have evacuated the Hampton courthouses after a bomb threat was made at the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Hampton PD and @HamptonVAFire

are currently investigating a bomb threat at the JDR court. Courts have been evacuated. Call came in at 10:35 a.m. Nothing further at this time. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 22, 2023

This is the second day in a row that the Hampton courts have received bomb threats.

Police say the call came in at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, and police and fire are investigating.

There are no further details at this time.

