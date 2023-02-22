Watch Now
Hampton courts evacuated 2nd day in a row after bomb threats

Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:29:55-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have evacuated the Hampton courthouses after a bomb threat was made at the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

This is the second day in a row that the Hampton courts have received bomb threats.

Police say the call came in at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, and police and fire are investigating.

There are no further details at this time.

