Hampton dance troupe keeps kids and teens on the right path

HAMPTON, Va. — A dance troupe in Hampton Roads has spent years putting in hard work at competitions and performances in and out of state.

Their next big performance will be an NBA halftime performance at a Cleveland Cavaliers game in November.

Shameka Fennell, or Coach Meka for short, said a lot of lessons can be learned on a dance floor.

Since 1996, she's has taught many students.

Currently, she oversees three teams, with some of her youngest dancers being under 5 years old.

"I'd take them at ages two if I could. I teach four dance groups called Nurvouz, Mini Bosses, No Respect, and D3. My door is always open and there is no age cap, especially with my adult team. If you are 85 and you think you can dance, I'd take you," said Fennell.

The groups practice three times a week and competitions are scheduled every month.

Fennell said keeping the kids on a routine keeps them out of trouble.

"After they wake up and go to school and practice, they're too tired to be in the streets. Then they go home and go home. It's then a repeating cycle," said Fennell. "I'm trying to put in their system and make sure that they strive and keep doing what they want to do."

As a mom herself, Fennell told News 3 the news of a young person involved in gun violence makes her more nervous than any performance.

"I always say it could be one of my kids I coach. I'm always trying to save a child. If I can change one, I've accomplished something," explained Fennell.

Every year the team competes in their hometowns and across state lines.

Their next gig will be performing at the Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers game in Cleveland, Ohio.

"It's a huge experience. I can't wait for them to actually have that feeling to be on the court and dance in front of so many people and just to be traveling away from Virginia. It's a dream come true," said Fennell.

The choreography for the team incorporates all the different age groups and skill levels.

Coach Meka said she's teaching her kids that reaching for the stars requires two things, hard work and confidence.

"If you put your mind to anything, you can be anyone you want to be. You just have to keep striving," said Fennell.