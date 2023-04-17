Hampton family puts up billboard to help crack unsolved homicide case

HAMPTON, Va. — One woman is taking action to solve a murder mystery.

This all comes after her brother was shot and killed last year in Hampton.

The sister is now sending a big message in hopes of finding justice.

Hollis G. Mason II was found on West Pembroke avenue injured and later died in a hospital.

Yet, nearly a year after his death, a billboard will soon be up to find the killer.

"It's still fresh for us, and every day is a challenge," said Harmonie Mason, Hollis's sister.

The death of Harmonie's brother is still a painful subject.

"Anybody that knows my brother knows he was a dad first. People know him for being a musician, an entrepreneur, but first, he was a family man," said Mason.

August 25, 2022 is a day Harmonie said she will never forget.

Her brother left behind two kids, ages 12 and 14.

But, even thousands of miles away living in Texas, Harmonie keeps in contact with police hoping to get answers.

"We're going to see justice it's just a matter of time," she said.

Starting next week, there will be a billboard that gives her family a new avenue to find the killer.

"If we don't put our loved one at front and center, he can easily fade to the back," said Mason.

A sign towering over hundreds of drivers a day will soon catch the eyes of those traveling westbound on I-64.

"For us, it's a matter of saying this case is still open, we want you to know that it's still being worked. If you're out there, and you know something, speak up. But, if you're out there, and you did this, it's just a matter of time," Harmonie said.

Mason hopes someone slows down enough to see the picture of Hollis's face, and a message it will have to help bring her family peace.

"People have to speak up, because it's not until one of your family members that you realize the 'no snitch policy' goes out the door. Then, you wish someone will speak up," said Mason.

News 3 reached out to police to see if there are any new details in this investigation, and if they know who pulled the trigger.

As of Sunday night, they have not gotten back with News 3.

However, family members tell us police are actively working with the family, sharing possible leads with them.