Sister and close friend of man shot on Pembroke Avenue speaks out

HAMPTON, Va. - A string of shootings in Hampton is raising a lot of concerns within the community. The most recent shooting this week took the life of a man who was in a business's parking lot.

"He enjoyed life, I can't really express it" said Brandon Dickerson, friend of victim shot and killed.

Those memorable moments Brandon Dickerson remembers of his friend, Hollis G. Mason II, now just memories he's holding close to his heart.

"We got to stop this we cutting everybody days short" said Dickerson.

Mason was shot Thursday in Hampton and died later in the hospital.

"It's a cold world out here, it's a cold world" said Dickerson.

The shooting happened on West Pembroke avenue. Police say when they got to the scene they found Mason injured from bullets.

Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with his sister Harmonie Mason who says her brother attended Morehouse college and is the founder of "Brothers of Better Business," an organization that helps people in need. But most importantly she says he was a father of two, mentor and beloved friend.

"Anything his friends did he supported" said Dickerson.

This is the second shooting on this road just this week. His sister believes her brother was targeted. But Saturday friends of Mason also known as "Treie" created a vigil to make sure his name is never forgotten.

"It's wild for me that somebody will kill my homie in my hood" said Dickerson.

Gun violence is also affecting others in the community. Just this week there's been 4 shootings in the city, and a juvenile was injured. Andrew Shannon, a community activist, is calling for change.

"It's important that we as a society are able to speak openly and candidly about injustices. It's important that people speak up and speak out" said Shannon.

Mason's sister told News 3 her brother's 20-year-class reunion from Phoebus high school is Saturday night and he was excited to go.

Police have not made any arrests involving this case or have any details on a suspect.

